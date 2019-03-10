'SNL': Pete Davidson talks Kate Beckinsale, R. Kelly on 'Weekend Update'

Actress Kate Beckinsale attends the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills on January 6. File photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Pete Davidson talked about disgraced singers R. Kelly and Michael Jackson, and his new girlfriend Kate Beckinsale on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson talked about the sex-abuse allegations against singers Michael Jackson and R. Kelly, and addressed his new romance with actress Kate Beckinsale on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Davidson said he doesn't think it is practical to expect people to stop enjoying the work of talented artists when they are accused of crimes, but he admitted it is easier to look past the misdeeds of people one likes than those he/she doesn't care about.

"The reason everyone is upset is because Michael Jackson and R. Kelly make great music. If I found out Macklemore did some weird stuff, I'd be happy to free up the space on my iPhone. ... Pretending these people never existed is maybe not the solution. The rule should be you can appreciate their work, but only if you admit what they did," Davidson told "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost.

"If it's that important to you, at least own it. I don't need to ever see a Kevin Spacey movie again, but if the CEO of Swisher Sweets turns out to be a cannibal, I can't just change my whole life."

He then suggested people donate to charities that help sexual assault survivors when they enjoy art made by an "accused, serial predator."

Jost also asked Davidson if he would like to discuss his "new girlfriend situation," following reports he has been dating Beckinsale.

Davidson said people are obsessed with their age difference. He is 25 and Beckinsale is 45.

He added, "I'm new to this, so if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask..." and then he rattled off a list of dozens of prominent men with younger female partners.

Davidson broke up with pop star Ariana Grande, 25, in October.