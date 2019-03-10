Lea Michele marries Zandy Reich

Singer-actress Lea Michele arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. File photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Singer-actress Lea Michele arrives for the Elton John Aids Foundation's 26th annual Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. File photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Singer-actress Lea Michele married AYR clothing company president Zandy Reich in California on Saturday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Singer-actress Lea Michele and AYR clothing company president Zandy Reich exchanged wedding vows in Northern California Saturday night.

"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," the newlyweds told People.com. "And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."

UsMagazine.com said Glee, Scream Queens and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy officiated at the service.

Among the guests were Michele's former co-stars Darren Criss, Emma Roberts, Becca Tobin and Jonathan Groff.

The longtime friends, who began dating in 2017, announced their engagement in April.

Michele's former boyfriend and Glee co-star Cory Monteith died of a heroin overdose in 2013. He was 2013.