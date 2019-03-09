Trending Stories

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to take place in Second Age
Julianne Moore recalls being fired from film: 'It's still kind of painful'
No third season for 'SMILF,' Showtime says
'Airwolf' actor Jan-Michael Vincent dead at 73
Meghan Markle named vice president of Queen's Commonwealth Trust

Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow perform at Love Rocks NYC benefit concert

Latest News

Two missing climbers' bodies ID'd in Pakistan search
Founder of spa in Robert Kraft arrest advertised access to Donald Trump
R. Kelly released from jail after paying $161,000 in child support
Oklahoma school bus collision kills 2 adults, 1 child
Kevin Smith loves Stan Lee's 'Mallrats' moment in 'Captain Marvel'
 
