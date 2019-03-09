R. Kelly released from jail after paying $161,000 in child support

Kelly, who is battling sex-abuse allegations, was released from the Cook County Jail on Saturday morning after paying more than $161,000 in back child support. File photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- R&B singer R. Kelly, who is battling sex-abuse allegations, was released from the Cook County Jail on Saturday morning after paying more than $161,000 in back child support.

The Chicago Sun-Times said Kelly spent three nights behind bars after he was hit with a civil contempt charge when his ex-wife Drea Kelly complained that he missed more than eight months of payments to support his three children.

"I promise we're gonna straighten all this out. That's all I can say right now. I love my fans," TMZ quoted Kelly as saying after he left the jail where screaming admirers waited for him.

Last month, he also spent three nights in jail after he was charged in four sex-abuse cases and failed to post bond right away.

Kelly faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting four women, three of whom were underage at the time. The allegations date back to 1998.

In an interview that aired on CBS This Morning Wednesday, Kelly said it's "not true" he had sex with underage girls, held women against their will or sexually assaulted them. He emphasized that he defeated two cases and similar charges years ago.

"People are going back to my past, OK? That's exactly what they're doing," he said. "They're going back to the past, and they trying to add all of this stuff now to that. To make all of this stuff that's going on now feels real to people."

The most charges against Kelly followed the release of a documentary in January called Surviving R. Kelly. He was previously acquitted of child pornography and sex-abuse charges more than a decade ago.