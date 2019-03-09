Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Juliette Binoche

Oscar Isaac attends the premiere of "Annihilation" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on February 13. The actor turns 40 on March 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454

-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824

-- English novelist/poet Victoria Sackville-West in 1892

-- Composer Samuel Barber in 1910

-- Detective novelist Mickey Spillane in 1918

-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 85)

-- Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, in 1934

-- Country singer Mickey Gilley in 1936 (age 83)

-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940

-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 78)

-- Rock 'n' roll singer Mark Lindsay in 1942 (age 77)

-- Former world chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943

-- Rock musician Robin Trower in 1945 (age 74)

-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 40)

-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 39)

-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 35)

-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 33)

-- Rapper/actor Bow Wow (born Shad Gregory Moss) in 1987 (age 32)

-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 24)