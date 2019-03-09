March 9 (UPI) -- Hooper and Airwolf star Jan-Michael Vincent has died at the age of 73, said a death certificate issued by North Carolina's Buncombe County Register of Deeds.

TMZ reported Friday that the actor died on Feb. 10 after suffering cardiac arrest at a hospital near his home.

No autopsy was conducted and Vincent's remains were cremated. The exact cause of his death was not released.

Vincent's credits include Deadly Heroes, Alienator, Hard Country, White Line Fever, Lassie, Bonanza, Gunsmoke, The Bandits and The Undefeated. He was most recently seen in the 2002 film White Boy.

The New York Times said Vincent's once-bright career had been sidelined by drug and alcohol abuse.

He broke his neck in 1996 when he rear-ended his girlfriend's car, permanently damaging his vocal cords. In 2012, his right leg was amputated due to an infection.

