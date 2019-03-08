Jason Priestley mourns death of 'dear friend' Luke Perry

Actor Luke Perry arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 CW Upfront at the London Hotel on May 18, 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Actor Jason Priestley, his wife Naomi and Luke Perry attend the premiere of "Dark Tourist" in Los Angeles on August 14, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actors Jason Priestley and Luke Perry in a publicity photo for "Beverly Hills, 90210." Perry died this week at the age of 52. Photo courtesy of Fox | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Jason Priestley wrote on Instagram that he struggled to find the appropriate words to express his grief over this week's death of Luke Perry, his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star.

"My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared," Priestley wrote.

He added: "Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today... If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well... the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long... you burned oh, so brightly Luke... Goodnight Sweet Prince."

The message accompanied photos of the actors posing happily together recently and in their 90210 heyday.

Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week. He was 52 and working on The CW drama Riverdale at the time of his death.

Priestley will soon be seen on 90210, a new version of their old show, which will reunite most of the cast, including Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and Jennie Garth.