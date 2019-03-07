Jenna Johnson celebrates bachelorette party with 'DWTS' co-stars

Jenna Johnson said her "Dancing with the Stars" co-stars threw her "the most epic" bachelorette party. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Bride-to-be Jenna Johnson celebrated her bachelorette party with her Dancing with the Stars co-stars.

The 24-year-old professional dancer said in an Instagram post Wednesday Witney Carson, Emma Slater and Lindsay Arnold threw her "the most epic" bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Val Chmerkovskiy.

Johnson told fans Carson, Slater, Arnold and her other pals surprised her with a celebration in Las Vegas. The group went to see the live show Absinthe and partied afterward on a bus.

Johnson shared a slideshow of photos with Carson, Slater, Arnold, Britt Stewart, a dancer who appeared in High School Musical, and Haley Erbert, a dancer and the girlfriend of Derek Hough.

"I have the BEST girlies in the whole wide world. They someone managed to throw me the most epic bachelorette party on the road... including surprising me by taking me to see @absinthe_vegas and then transforming our bus into a GIRLS ONLY party bus. I feel so grateful to have these beauties in my life!!!!!" she wrote.

Slater, who married dancer Sasha Farber in March 2011, posted a similar photo on her own account.

"This is everything. WE LOVE YOU @dance10jenna celebrating you tonight!" she wrote.

Johnson got engaged to Chmerkovskiy, a professional dancer and her Dancing with the Stars co-star, in June after three years of dating. Chmerkovskiy told The Insider in August 2017 Johnson had given him a new perspective on love and happiness.

"I'm in a great place and I'm in love, and I'm very grateful for that," he said.