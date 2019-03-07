Jack Osbourne, Lisa Stelly finalize divorce 10 months after split

Jack Osbourne (L) and Lisa Stelly attend the Race to Erase MS gala on May 2, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ozzy Osbourne, Lisa Stelly, Jack Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne (left to right) attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on February 22, 2015. File Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly are officially divorced.

TMZ reported Thursday a judge signed off on Osbourne and Stelly's divorce Tuesday, 10 months after the couple called it quits.

Us Weekly confirmed Osbourne, 33, and Stelly, 32, have finalized their divorce. Stelly had filed for divorce in May after nearly seven years of marriage.

Osbourne and Stelly are parents to three daughters, 6-year-old Pearl, 3-year-old Andy Rose, and 13-month-old Minnie Theodora. The pair said in May they remain committed to their family.

"Our family is the most important thing in our lives," the pair wrote on Instagram. "What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together."

"We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that," they added. "We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends."

Osbourne is the son of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne and television personality Sharon Osbourne. Ozzy canceled more tour dates in February after coming down with pneumonia.