Famous birthdays for March 6: Tom Arnold, Tyler, The Creator

March 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Italian painter/sculptor Michelangelo in 1475

-- French dramatist Cyrano de Bergerac in 1619

-- English poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning in 1806

-- Union Army Gen. Philip Sheridan in 1831

-- Humorist/short story writer Ring Lardner in 1885

-- Texas swing bandleader Bob Wills in 1905

-- Comic actor Lou Costello in 1906

-- Television personality Ed McMahon in 1923

-- Symphony conductor Sarah Caldwell in 1924

-- Former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan in 1926 (age 93)

-- Mercury astronaut L. Gordon Cooper in 1927

-- Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 1927

-- Former District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry in 1936

-- Russian cosmonaut/first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova in 1937 (age 82)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie Stargell in 1940

-- Actor Ben Murphy in 1942 (age 77)

-- Singer Mary Wilson in 1944 (age 75)

-- Musician/singer David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) in 1946 (age 73)

-- Actor/director Rob Reiner in 1947 (age 72)

-- High jumper Dick Fosbury, who created the "Fosbury Flop," in 1947 (age 72)

-- News commentator John Stossel in 1947 (age 72)

-- Actor Tom Arnold in 1959 (age 60)

-- Actor D.L. Hughley in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor Connie Britton in 1967 (age 52)

-- Actor Moira Kelly in 1968 (age 51)

-- Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal in 1972 (age 47)

-- Rapper Tyler, The Creator, born Tyler Gregory Okonma, in 1991 (age 28)