March 5 (UPI) -- Christopher Pallies, the professional wrestling icon and Married with Children guest star known as King Kong Bundy, has died at age 61.
"Bundy was appropriately called the 'walking condominium,' standing at an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing 458 pounds," the WWE said on its website Tuesday. "The sight of Bundy stepping between the ropes was intimidating enough, but his crushing offense proved that he was every bit as destructive as advertised. In fact, Bundy was so dominant that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up."
The New York Post said Bundy made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981 and defeated S.D. Jones in the first WrestleMania in 1985. He was semi-retired by the late 1980s, but returned in 1994 for a series of Million Dollar Corporation matches and other exhibition appearances.
Throughout his career he wrestled Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase and The Undertaker, ESPN said.
A post on Bundy's Twitter account Monday said he was scheduled to appear at next month's WrestleCon in New York City.
David Herro, an event promoter and close Bundy friend, tweeted later in the day: "Today we lost a Legend of a performer and someone that I considered family. @RealKKBundy Rest In Peace my friend. Thank you for believing in me. #KingKongBundy."
Hogan also took to Twitter to express his sorrow over Bundy's death.
"Overwhelmed by King Kong Bundy's passing, only great memories,R.I.P. big man until we meet again. HH," Hogan wrote.
