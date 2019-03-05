Matthew Lillard on being replaced as Shaggy: 'Well, this sucks'

Actor Matthew Lillard, a cast member in "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed," poses during the premiere of the film on March 20, 2004 in Los Angeles. File Photo by Peter Banks/UPI | License Photo

Actor Will Forte arrives on the red carpet at the 2014 National Board of Review Awards in New York City on January 7, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Matthew Lillard said he wasn't happy to learn through the media that he had been replace by Will Forte in a new "Scooby-Doo" movie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Matthew Lillard, who has played Shaggy in the Scooby-Doo franchise for nearly two decades, said he was disappointed to read reports stating he had been replaced by Will Forte.

"Well this sucks. What a crappy way to find out.... thanks Hollywood," Lillard tweeted, along with a link to another user's post about the casting change.

Lillard played the role of Shaggy in the live-action movies Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, which were released in theaters in 2002 and 2004 respectively. He also lent his voice to the role of the good-hearted slacker in more than a dozen straight-to-video cartoons, including Scooby-Doo! and The Curse of The 13th Ghost, which was released on DVD and digital last month.

The Hollywood Reporter said the next Scooby-Doo mystery adventure will be an animated movie featuring the voices of Forte as Shaggy, Gina Rodriguez as Velma and longtime Scooby-Doo portrayer Frank Welker as the always hungry canine detective.

Tracey Morgan is also reportedly on-board as the Hanna-Barbera cartoon character Captain Caveman.

Tony Cervone is directing the feature, will be the first Scooby-Doo theatrical release since Monsters Unleashed. The two most recent live-action movies co-starred Linda Cardellini as Velma, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred.

Lillard, 49, can now be seen in the NBC dramedy Good Girls.