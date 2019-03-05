Matthew Lillard on being replaced as Shaggy: 'Well, this sucks'

March 5 (UPI) -- Matthew Lillard, who has played Shaggy in the Scooby-Doo franchise for nearly two decades, said he was disappointed to read reports stating he had been replaced by Will Forte.
"Well this sucks. What a crappy way to find out.... thanks Hollywood," Lillard tweeted, along with a link to another user's post about the casting change.
Lillard played the role of Shaggy in the live-action movies Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, which were released in theaters in 2002 and 2004 respectively. He also lent his voice to the role of the good-hearted slacker in more than a dozen straight-to-video cartoons, including Scooby-Doo! and The Curse of The 13th Ghost, which was released on DVD and digital last month.
The Hollywood Reporter said the next Scooby-Doo mystery adventure will be an animated movie featuring the voices of Forte as Shaggy, Gina Rodriguez as Velma and longtime Scooby-Doo portrayer Frank Welker as the always hungry canine detective.
Tracey Morgan is also reportedly on-board as the Hanna-Barbera cartoon character Captain Caveman.
Tony Cervone is directing the feature, will be the first Scooby-Doo theatrical release since Monsters Unleashed. The two most recent live-action movies co-starred Linda Cardellini as Velma, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred.
Lillard, 49, can now be seen in the NBC dramedy Good Girls.