BREAKING: As first reported by @espnW , @Torrie11 will be joining the #WWEHOF Class of 2019! https://t.co/9DKnY4FRJM

March 4 (UPI) -- Torrie Wilson, a former staple of WWE's Women's Division, is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019 during WrestleMania 35 week on April 6.

Wilson, who now runs fitness company Torrie Wilson Fit, got her start in professional wrestling in the late 1990s while working for WWE's main competitor World Championship Wresting or WCW.

Wilson competed in WCW occasionally and worked as a manager for the likes of Billy Kidman, The Filthy Animals, Shane Douglas and David Flair, the son of the legendary Ric Flair.

Wilson moved over to the WWE when the company bought WCW in 2001. She quickly became an important part of the women's division, enjoying memorable feuds against Stacy Keibler, Sable, Melina and Dawn Marie.

She was forced to retire in 2008 due to a back injury, however, Wilson would return to the WWE to compete in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in January 2018 and at the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event titled Evolution in October 2018.

"This feels like a sweet closure," Wilson told ESPN.

"Since I retired, so many people have asked me, 'Do you feel bad you've never won a title?' And I have always said no, because I felt like I got the value -- even though it would have been nice. But being inducted into the Hall of Fame feels like a championship belt to me, because it really makes me feel appreciated," she continued.

"She brought her beauty, class, and athleticism to a @WWE ring and continues to spread a body-positive message to her fans and followers worldwide. Congratulations to @Torrie11 on your induction into the #WWEHOF!" EVP talent, live events and creative at WWE Triple H said on Twitter.

Wilson is the third inductee announced for WWE's Hall of Fame class of 2019 following D-Generation X, which consists of members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, the late Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gun and X-Pac and The Honky Tonk Man.