March 4 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Riverdale star Luke Perry is dead at age 52.
Entertainment Tonight confirmed the actor died Monday after having a "massive" stroke last week.
Perry's rep Arnold Robinson told USA Today Perry's fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, children, 21-year-old son Jack and 18-year-old daughter Sophie, and other family members were by the star's side when he died.
"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," Robinson said in a statement.
"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," he added. "No further details will be released at this time."
Perry was rushed to the hospital last week after having a stroke Wednesday at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Perry's Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse and former Beverly Hills, 90210 cast mates Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering were among those to send well-wishes to the actor online.
Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, said in an interview Sunday with Entertainment Tonight she'd been in contact with Perry.
"I can't talk about it 'cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him," she said.
Perry portrayed Dylan McCay on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Fred Andrews on Riverdale. Fox announced plans last week for a 90210 reboot featuring several original stars, although Perry wasn't attached to the project.
Notable deaths of 2019
Luke Perry arrives on the red carpet at the CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City. Perry, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum and "Riverdale" star, died
March 4 after having a "massive" stroke last week. Perry was 52. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Keith Flint, of the English electronic dance music band The Prodigy, performs during a concert at the 24th annual Les Vieilles Charrues Festival in Carhaix, France on July 18, 2015. Flint died
on March 4 at his home in Essex, England at 49 years old. Flint, known for his colorful, spiked hair and high-energy performances, originally joined The Prodigy as a dancer before becoming their frontman. Photo by Hugo Marie/ EPA-EFE
Actress Katherine Helmond, the voice of Lizzie in "Cars," dodges raindrops as she walks the red carpet at the world premiere of the film at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. on May 26, 2006. Helmond died
on March 1 of complications from Alzheimer's disease at age 89. Helmond was best known for her role as as Mona Robinson on "Who's the Boss?" File Photo by Bob Carey/UPI | License Photo
Peter Tork with The Monkees perform at the Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton, Fla. on July 27, 2013. Tork, a bass player and keyboardist for the Monkees, died
February 21 at age 77. The Monkees sold millions of albums and released No. 1 hits, including "I'm a Believer." File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Dodgers greats Maury Wills (L) and Don Newcombe chat before a press conference in center field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 2, 2012. Newcombe died
on February 19 at 92 years old after a lengthy illness. Newcombe won the first Cy Young Award in Major League Baseball history in 1956. He also won the National League MVP award that season. File Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea | License Photo
Karl Lagerfeld arrives on the red carpet at the WWD Honors on October 24, 2017 in New York City. Lagerfeld, fashion industry icon and Chanel creative director, died
at 85 years old on February 19 in Paris. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lee Radziwill leads the way for her sister, Jacqueline Onassis, as they attend Caroline Kennedy's graduation at Concord Academy on June 5, 1975. Radziwill, socialite and the younger sister of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, died
of natural causes on February 15. She was 85. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., speaks with members of the press at a news conference on June 16, 2005 in Washington, D.C. Barely a month after beginning his 13th term in Congress, longtime North Carolina Republican Rep. Walter Jones died
on February 10 -- his 76th birthday -- after being in hospice care for a month. Jones is perhaps best known for expressing regret over his 2003 vote authorizing the President George W. Bush's invasion of Iraq. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo
Then-Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., attends at a news conference in Washington, D.C. on July 27, 2011. Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, died
February 7 at the age of 92. He had cancer. Dingell received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014 from President Barack Obama. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Baseball legend Frank Robinson throws out the honorary first pitch before game three of the NLDS playoff on October 10, 2012 in Washington, D.C. The Baseball Hall of Famer died
February 7 at age 83. Robinson was the first manager of the Nationals in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
"Young and the Restless" actor Kristoff St. John, shown here accepting a Daytime Emmy Award in 2008, died February 3
at his California home. He was 52. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Grammy Award-winning R&B singer James Ingram, shown here in 2004, died at age 66.
He was known for songs "One Hundred Ways" and "Yah Mo B There." File Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo
Broadway singer Carol Channing, shown at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2010, died January 15
of natural causes at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The actress, known for her work in "Hello, Dolly!" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," was 97. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Patricia Wald, the first woman to preside over the federal appeals court in the District of Columbia, died January 12
of pancreatic cancer. She was 90. In 2013, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Harold Brown (R) died January 4
at his California home. Brown served under President Jimmy Carter and was the first scientist to run the Pentagon. He is pictured conferring with Sen. John Warner, R-Va., in December 1979. File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI | License Photo
0 of 0