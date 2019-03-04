KJ Apa, Casey Cott, Luke Perry and Skeet Ulrich, left to right, attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Luke Perry died Monday after having a "massive" stroke last week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Riverdale star Luke Perry is dead at age 52.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the actor died Monday after having a "massive" stroke last week.

Perry's rep Arnold Robinson told USA Today Perry's fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, children, 21-year-old son Jack and 18-year-old daughter Sophie, and other family members were by the star's side when he died.

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," Robinson said in a statement.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," he added. "No further details will be released at this time."

Perry was rushed to the hospital last week after having a stroke Wednesday at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Perry's Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse and former Beverly Hills, 90210 cast mates Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering were among those to send well-wishes to the actor online.

Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, said in an interview Sunday with Entertainment Tonight she'd been in contact with Perry.

"I can't talk about it 'cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him," she said.

Perry portrayed Dylan McCay on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Fred Andrews on Riverdale. Fox announced plans last week for a 90210 reboot featuring several original stars, although Perry wasn't attached to the project.

Notable deaths of 2019