Keith Flint, The Prodigy frontman, dead at 49

Keith Flint of electronic dance music band The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49. Photo by Hugo Marie/EPA

March 4 (UPI) -- Keith Flint, the frontman and singer of U.K. electronic dance music group The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49.

Flint was found dead at his home in Essex, England, on Monday, BBC reported.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner," Essex police said in a statement.

Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett wrote on the band's official Instagram page that Flint died by suicide.

"The news is true , I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend, I'm shell shocked, [expletive] angry, confused and heart broken," Howlett said next to a photo of Flint.

Flint, known for his colorful, spiked hair and high-energy performances, originally joined The Prodigy as a dancer before becoming their frontman. He provided the lead vocals on the group's two hit songs from 1997 "Firestarter" and "Breathe" from their No. 1 selling third album, The Fat of the Land.

The Prodigy, who have sold an estimated 30 million records worldwide, were set to begin a U.S. tour in May.

