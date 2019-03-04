Ian Ziering, Kristy Swanson mourn death of Luke Perry

"Riverdale" co-stars KJ Apa, Casey Cott, Luke Perry and Skeet Ulrich arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 22. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Dozens of celebrities took to social media to mourn the death Monday of 52-year-old actor Luke Perry.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star had been hospitalized since he suffered a massive stroke last week.

His publicist said he was surrounded by his loved ones when he died Monday morning.

Friends and colleagues paid tribute to him on Twitter.

"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind," said Perry's fellow former 90210 teen idol Ian Ziering.

"My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.," his Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald tweeted.

"RIP Luke Perry. My heart hurts for your family," Oscar winner Viola Davis wrote.

"Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones," film star Leonardo DiCaprio posted.

"I abruptly woke at 4:30am thinking about you Luke & I couldn't go back to sleep, then 5 hours later I hear you are gone. The tears won't stop & they never ever will. You were that guy, that forever friend, we always had each others back & I will always remember you this way," said Kristy Swanson, who co-starred with him in the movie Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"You made every situation better, my man. your elegance your wit your charm and your giant heart, inspired and enchanted so many of us, on countless occasions, with brilliant aplomb. R.I.P good sir. i am truly honored to have known you all of these years," said Charlie Sheen.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar shared on Instagram a photo of Perry and her friend Shannen Doherty, who played Perry's love interest on 90210.

"My entire high school experience was shaped by Brenda and Dylan. Now I have to hold my dear friend @theshando hand, while she mourns the loss of #lukeperry This is not how it's supposed to happen. I hope his family knows many lives he touched. "I chose. I chose you. I want you. I've always wanted you" - my favorite quote," Gellar wrote.