Ronda Rousey arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

WWE star Becky Lynch got into a war of words with Ronda Rousey on social media. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- WWE's Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey continued their heated feud on Twitter by trading personal attacks against each other.

Lynch kicked things off by demanding that Rousey get her Raw Women's Championship back from Stephanie McMahon. Rousey seemingly relinquished the title on Raw Monday after Lynch attacked her friend Natalya with a crutch.

Lynch, who is suspended, was then arrested. Rousey handed over her title in protest of her not being able to fight Lynch at WrestleMania instead of Charlotte Flair.

The war of words on Twitter treaded the line between reality and WWE's scripted interactions between its stars. Rousey called Lynch's arrest fake and called into question the effectiveness of her Dis-arm-her submission hold, also known as an Armbar.

"Keep that F word out of your mouth and concentrate on getting better at this business instead of trying to remain above it. Looking forward to seeing you real soon," Lynch said on Thursday alongside a photo of Rousey's face on Tommy Wiseau from cult film The Room. The phrase "What is line?" is also on display.

"F word? You mean 'fake'? Fake like your non sensical BS 'armbar' that doesn't even work and just looks like you're holding the dick you wish you had?" Rousey said next to a photo of herself receiving the Dis-arm-her from Lynch. The diss seemingly references Lynch's nickname of The Man.

Lynch then reposted the same photo and added the face of Travis Browne -- a former UFC star and Rousey's husband -- onto Rousey's arm. "Huh, it *does* look exactly like one now that you mention it," Lynch said.

Huh, it *does* look exactly like one now that you mention it. pic.twitter.com/bHZfEGJRPF — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019

"Rebecca Quin, I don't care what the script says, I'm beating the living [expletive] out of you the next time I see you," Rousey said, using Lynch's real name.

Lynch's last retort referenced former professional wrestling writer Vince Russo who was known for injecting realism and referencing the scripted nature of the business in his storylines.

"Ron Ron, you still mad, Bro? Just checking because you went full Russo earlier. Wanted to make sure you made it back okay," Lynch said.