Travis Scott 'strongly' denies cheating on Kylie Jenner

March 1 (UPI) -- Travis Scott "strongly" denies cheating on his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The 26-year-old rapper shut down rumors through his rep Thursday to People after canceling his show in Buffalo, N.Y., due to illness.

Scott's rep told E! News the rapper "strongly" denies cheating on Jenner, with whom he welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018.

"The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness," the rep said.

Scott's rep also told Entertainment Tonight reports about Scott cheating are untrue.

"Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. he did not cheat," the rep said. "He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather."

TMZ reported Wednesday Scott canceled his concert after having a fight with Jenner. Sources said Scott stayed in Los Angeles after Jenner accused the rapper of cheating.

In addition, Jenner was spotted Thursday night without Scott. The 21-year-old television personality stepped out with friends to La Pergoletta restaurant before visiting Delilah lounge.

Scott said in a tweet Wednesday he was "under the weather" and unable to perform.

"Buffalo I'm so sorry I can't perform tonight. I'm under the weather," he wrote. "Can't pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon."

The rumors about Scott follow news Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian has split from Tristan Thompson. The couple reportedly called it quits after Thompson cheated with Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.