March 1 (UPI) -- Scott Foley says model and actress Tyra Banks was his worst on-screen kiss.

The 46-year-old actor named Banks while answering questions during a game on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Foley played Noel Crane on The WB series Felicity, which Banks guest starred on in 2000. Banks played Jane Scott, who kisses and makes out with Noel in Season 3.

"She was just not into it," Foley said of Banks. "I think it was her first on-screen kiss and I was so excited about it but it was a lot bigger than it needed to be or should have been. Which isn't always bad, but most of them are great and that was... oh, she's going to kill me."

Cohen asked Foley if Banks made an open-mouth motion, which the actor confirmed.

"Yes," he said.

Felicity had a four-season run on The WB from 1998 to 2002, and co-starred Keri Russell and Scott Speedman. Foley reunited with the cast at the ATX Television Festival in June, where he said he'd "love" to do a revival.

"I would kind of love to work with you guys," the star told his former cast mates. "I would love the opportunity to find out what happened to Richard [played by Rob Benedict], to Javier [played by Ian Gomez], to Julie [played by Amy Jo Johnson], to Elena [played by Tangi Miller]."

"I don't know how it would work; I don't know what the story would be, but I would love that opportunity," he said.

Foley is also known for playing Cliff Elliot on Dawson's Creek, Henry Burton on Grey's Anatomy and Jake Ballard on Scandal. He stars in the new ABC series Whiskey Cavalier.