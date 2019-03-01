Luke Perry gets support from 'Riverdale,' '90210' stars: 'We love you'

Shannen Doherty (R) and fashion stylist Deborah Waknin-Harwin attend fundraising special "Stand Up to Cancer " on September 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cole Sprouse arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Luke Perry received well wishes on social media from his "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars including Cole Sprouse and Shannen Doherty. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Luke Perry has received support on Instagram from his Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars following his hospitalization from having a stroke.

The actor was hospitalized on Wednesday after suffering from a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., according to reports.

"Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital," Perry's representative said to CNN. The representative did not release any details regarding his hospitalization.

Perry currently stars as Fred Andrews on The CW's Riverdale and is best known for portraying Dylan McKay on Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210. Perry is not attached to Fox's new 90210 series featuring the majority of the original cast.

"Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery," Lili Reinhart, who portrays Betty Cooper on Riverdale, said alongside a selfie with Perry.

"Love you bud," Cole Sprouse, who portrays Jughead Jones on Riverdale, said next to a black and white photo of Perry smiling.

"Thinking of this amazing man, We love you Luke," Marisol Nichols, who portrays Hermione Lodge on Riverdale, said alongside a selfie of herself and Perry.

"Love you Luke," Madchen Amick, who portrays Alice Cooper on Riverdale, said next to a black and white photo of herself standing with Perry.

"Waiting for ya brotha!! Someone has to man the grill for me," Skeet Ulrich, who portrays FP Jones on Riverdale, said alongside a photo of Perry standing in a pool with a cowboy hat on.

"My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this," Shannen Doherty, who portrayed Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, said next to a photo of Perry holding her from the show.

"No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery," Ian Ziering, who portrayed Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210, said alongside a photo of himself kissing Perry on the cheek from their Beverly Hills, 90210 days.