Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hollywood's own Johnny Cage is the latest playable character announced for developer NetherRealm Studios' upcoming fighting game sequel, Mortal Kombat 11.

Johnny, a famous actor in the world of Mortal Kombat, is back once again to show off his martial arts skills in a new gameplay trailer released on Wednesday.

Johnny is featured using a stunt-double, a camera, an Oscar-like award and his signature sunglasses to punish his opponent before unleashing his Fatality.

The finishing move brings the fight to Hollywood where Johnny attempts to get the perfect shot of himself uppercutting his opponent's head off.

"I know studio execs tougher than you," he says.

Johnny, a classic Mortal Kombat character who appeared in the original game released in 1992, will be joined by Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Baraka, Skarlet, Kabal and D'Vorah when Mortal Kombat 11 arrives for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on April 23.

Sonya is being voiced by WWE star Ronda Rousey.