WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens returns, becomes No. 1 contender

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens made a surprise return on Smackdown where he quickly replaced Kofi Kingston as the No. 1 contender for Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship.

Owens, who hasn't been on WWE television since October, arrived on the scene Tuesday as Stephanie and Shane McMahon were hosting a contract signing between Kingston and Bryan in order to make their championship match at Fastlane on March 10 official.

Kingston, who was named the No. 1 contender by Shane last week, thanked fans and his partners, The New Day, consisting of Big E and Xavier Woods, for their support before he signed on the dotted line.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon suddenly entered the arena, however, and said that he was going to replace Kingston in the championship match with someone who was a bigger star and more deserving.

Vince then welcomed Kevin Owens who walked into the ring and signed the contract silently while staring down Bryan. Big E and Woods yelled angrily at Shane and Stephanie to do something as Kingston looked defeated.

Owens and Kingston were placed into a Tag Team Match together to take on Bryan and his partner Rowan in the main event of Smackdown.

The duo, despite being put in an awkward position, was able to win the match after Kingston took out Rowan outside the ring with a top-rope attack and Owens pinned Bryan for the three count after delivering a Stunner.

Other moments from Smackdown included The Hardy Boyz reuniting to defeat The Bar; Charlotte Flair stating that she will be appearing on Raw Monday to claim Ronda Rousey's Raw Women's Championship that she seemingly relinquished; Aleister Black and Ricochet defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev; and United States Champion R-Truth successfully defending his title in a Triple Threat Match against Andrade and Rey Mysterio.

R-Truth had re-instated John Cena's classic United States Championship open challenge which led to the Triple Threat Match after Andrade and Mysterio both volunteered themselves. R-Truth won the bout after he avoided a 619 from Mysterio and then suddenly pinned the high-flyer.