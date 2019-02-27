Report: Zachary Quinto splits from Miles McMillan

Zachary Quinto attends the San Diego premiere of "Star Trek Beyond" on July 20, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Zachary Quinto is reportedly single after splitting from Miles McMillan.

E! News reported Tuesday the 41-year-old actor called it quits with McMillan after nearly six years of dating.

People confirmed the split Tuesday, with sources saying Quinto and McMillan parted on good terms.

"They amicably split earlier this year," an insider said.

Entertainment Tonight said Quinto and McMillan, a 29-year-old model, attended separate Oscars parties Sunday. Quinto was photographed at the Vanity Fair bash, while McMillan was spotted at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party.

"had another great time @vanityfair and thanks to my friends @ferragamo for the threads," Quinto wrote Sunday on Instagram.

"thanks @ejaf for a great night, happy to be in LA!" McMillan said on his own account.

Quinto and McMillan celebrated their five-year anniversary as a couple in June. Quinto had denied engagement rumors to E! News in June 2016 after he was spotted wearing a ring on his left hand.

Quinto is known for playing Spock in the Star Trek reboot movies. He will star in the new AMC supernatural horror series NOS4A2.