Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Wednesday two new entries in the mainline Pokemon series titled Sword and Shield will be coming to the Switch in late 2019.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will be taking place in a new setting known as the Galar Region that features contemporary cities, vast plains and snow-covered mountains.

Players will be encountering brand-new Pokemon on their journey and once again will have the choice to begin the game with either a fire-, water- or grass-type Pokemon.

The options include Grookey, a grass type known as the chimp Pokemon, Scorbunny, a fire type known as the rabbit Pokemon and Sobble, a water type known as the water lizard Pokemon.

Nintendo will release information regarding Sword and Shield at a later date.

Detective Pikachu, the first live-action Pokemon movie, is also set to arrive on May 10. A new trailer for the film featured the appearance of the all-powerful Mewtwo.