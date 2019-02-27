"Avengers: Infinity War" star Chris Evans. The film received the most Kids' Choice Award nominations while Evans is nominated for Favorite Movie Actor. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

DJ Khaled will be hosting the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Rap personality and hitmaker DJ Khaled is set to host the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The ceremony, which awards kids' favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, pop culture, animation and more, will air live on March 23 at 8 p.m. ET from the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Nickelodeon made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday alongside a video of Khaled.

"I can't wait to bring the slime, the celebrities, this is the biggest night for kids man and that's what I'm about, making sure the kids stay happy " he said.

WWE Superstar John Cena previously hosted the event in 2017 and 2018.

Avengers: Infinity War scored the most nominations with 10 followed by Black Panther with five and Cardi B with four. Avengers Infinity War and Black Panther will be competing against Aquaman, Mary Poppins Returns, The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I've Loved Before for Favorite Movie.

Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Jason Momoa, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson and Noah Centineo are nominated for Favorite Movie Actor while Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana, Joey King, Lupita Nyong'o, Rihanna and Scarlett Johansson are up for Favorite Movie Actress.

The Big Bang Theory, Raven's Home, BUNK'D, Fuller House, Henry Danger and Modern Family are nominated for Favorite Funny TV Show. A Series of Unfortunate Events, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Flash, Riverdale, Stranger Things and The Walking Dead are nominated for Favorite TV Drama.

Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Beyonce are up for Favorite Female Artist with Drake, Bruno Mars, Khaled, Justin Timberlake, Luke Bryan and Shawn Mendes up for Favorite Male Artist.