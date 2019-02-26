BREAKING: As first reported by @CBSSports , @OfficialHTM is the next inductee into the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019! #WWEHOF https://t.co/1b7V1uLqLL

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Honky Tonk Man, real name Wayne Farris, is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019 during WrestleMania 35 week on April 6.

The Honky Tonk Man, who referred to himself as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time, was known for imitating Elvis Presley. He joined WWE in 1986 and received a stamp of approval from Hulk Hogan.

The Honky Tonk Man, after receiving a less-than-lukewarm welcome from WWE fans, embraced his darker side and became a villainous grappler who would use his acoustic guitar as a weapon.

He enlisted the help of Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart as his manager and captured the Intercontinental Championship from Hall of Famer Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat in June 1987. The Honky Tonk Man would then make history as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, a record that still holds to this day.

The Honky Tonk Man's record-breaking reign of 454 days came to an end at SummerSlam 1988 when he was defeated by the late Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior.

"I never dreamed it was going to happen and would tell people that it's something I don't think about every day of my life. But to be able to be part of this, it's hard to explain," The Honky Tonk Man told CBS about joining the Hall of Fame.

The Honky Tonk Man is the second inductee announced for WWE's Hall of Fame class of 2019 following D-Generation X, which consists of members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, the late Chyna, Road Dogg, Billy Gun and X-Pac.