Actress Brie Larson attends the premiere of the sci-fi motion picture fantasy "Avengers: Infinity Wars" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 23, 2018. Storyline: The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Brie Larson attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on June 13, 2018. Larson is being honored with the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes announced it is making changes to its audience rating system following concerns about 'bad actors' influencing the pages of unreleased films, such as upcoming super hero film "Captain Marvel," starring Brie Larson in the title role. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes announced it is making some changes following "an uptick in non-constructive input, sometimes bordering on trolling."

The website said it is eliminating the "Want to See" percentage score for a movie before it is released, as it is "often times confused" with the overall "Audience Score" for the released film.

The move comes after recent headlines about upcoming film Captain Marvel having its scores intentionally lowered by online trolls.

Rotten Tomatoes said it will also be disabling comments on a movie or TV show's page before it is released.

"Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in non-constructive input, sometimes bordering on trolling, which we believe is a disservice to our general readership," the site said. "We have decided that turning off this feature for now is the best course of action."

The website said audience ratings and comments once the film or series is released will remain the same as they have been.

The announcement said the changes mark "the first of several phases of updates that will refresh and modernize our Audience Rating System."

"We're doing it to more accurately and authentically represent the voice of fans, while protecting our data and public forums from bad actors," it said.