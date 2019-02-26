Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Baptiste is the latest playable character announcer for developer Blizzard's team-based online shooter game Overwatch for the PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Baptiste, referred to as a combat medic, was introduced Monday in a cinematic trailer that highlights his dark past.

Baptiste, who hails from Haiti, became an orphan during the Omnic War, a devastating global conflict that took place before the events of Overwatch. He was then recruited by the villainous mercenary group Talon before he deserted the team.

"Mobilize alongside the combat medic who made the shrewd decision to make the world a better place, one bandage... or bullet at a time: Baptiste," his synopsis reads.

Baptiste will be available for PC players to test on Overwatch's public test region soon. He will then officially arrive to the game on all consoles as part of a free update.

Blizzard also announced recently the arrival of a new Overwatch map based on Paris, where Assault matches can take place.