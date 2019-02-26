Khloe Kardashian attends the NBCUniversal upfront on May 16, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Khloe Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Angel Ball on November 21, 2016. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Khloe Kardashian spoke out following reports Tristan Thompson was unfaithful with Jordyn Woods. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian is feeling grateful for her fans as she weathers another cheating scandal.

The 34-year-old television personality spoke out in a tweet Tuesday following reports her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, was unfaithful with her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!" Kardashian wrote.

"I'll be back when I'm in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another," she told fans, adding a heart emoji.

People said Kardashian had posted a cryptic quote about snakes Sunday on Instagram Stories.

"No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It's still a snake," the star wrote.

News of Kardashian and Thompson's split broke last week after the Cleveland Cavaliers player was reportedly spotted snuggling and making out with Woods at a party Feb. 17. The couple previously broke up in 2018 after Thompson reportedly cheated during Kardashian's pregnancy.

Sources told People Kardashian is focused on herself and True, her 10-month-old daughter with Thompson.

"Khloe is still hurt. She still can't believe that Tristan hooked up with Jordyn," an insider said.

"Everyone thinks she will be better off now. Tristan won't be able to hurt her again," the source added.