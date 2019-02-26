Famous birthdays for Feb. 26: Erykah Badu, Michael Bolton

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- British playwright Christopher Marlowe in 1564
-- French novelist/poet Victor Hugo in 1802
-- Levi Strauss, who created the world's first pair of denim blue jeans, in 1829
-- American frontiersman William "Buffalo Bill" Cody in 1846
-- Surgeon/cornflakes developer John Kellogg in 1852
-- Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander in 1887
-- Actor/comedian Jackie Gleason in 1916
-- Actor Tony Randall in 1920
-- Actor Betty Hutton in 1921
-- Rock star Antoine "Fats" Domino in 1928
-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 1928
-- Political commentator Robert Novak in 1931
-- Singer Johnny Cash in 1932
-- Rock musician Mitch Ryder in 1945 (age 74)
-- Singer Michael Bolton in 1953 (age 66)
-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 1954 (age 65)
-- Actor/singer Chase Masterson in 1963 (age 56)
-- Singer Erykah Badu, born Erica Abi Wright, in 1971 (age 48)
-- Musician Nate Ruess (Fun) in 1982 (age 37)
-- Actor Teresa Palmer in 1986 (age 33)