Kim Cattrall will have a lead role in the soapy new show "Filthy Rich." File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Kim Cattrall will star in a new family drama pilot from Fox.

Deadline confirmed the actress will have a lead role in Filthy Rich, a soapy new show set in the South, from The Help director Tate Taylor.

Filthy Rich is based on the New Zealand series of the same name. The show follows two strong, sharp women who clash after the wealthy CEO of a Christian network dies and includes his illegitimate children in his will.

TVLine said Cattrall will play Margaret Monroe, the widow of the late CEO. Margaret attempts to pay off her husband's other children, who refuse and insist on becoming part of the family empire.

Taylor wrote and will direct the pilot. He will also executive produce with Brian Grazer, John Norris and Francie Calfo.

Cattrall is best known for playing Samantha Jones in the HBO series Sex and the City. She recently starred in the debut season of the CBS All Access anthology series Tell Me a Story.