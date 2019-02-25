Famous birthdays for Feb. 25: Ric Flair, Sean Astin

Rashida Jones arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17. The actor turns 43 on February 25. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ric Flair walks the red carpet at the Univision 2018 Premio Lo Nuestro a La Música Latina show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on February 22. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir in 1841

-- Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso in 1873

-- U.S. statesman John Foster Dulles in 1888

-- Actor Herbert "Zeppo" Marx, the "sane" sibling of the early Marx Brothers movies, in 1901

-- British writer Anthony Burgess in 1917

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Bobby Riggs in 1918

-- Producer/writer Larry Gelbart in 1928

-- Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael in 1935 (age 84)

-- Actor Tom Courtenay in 1937 (age 82)

-- Actor Diane Baker in 1938 (age 81)

-- Former Beatle George Harrison in 1943

-- Wrestler Ric Flair in 1949 (age 70)

-- Director Neil Jordan in 1950 (age 69)

-- Sportscaster James Brown in 1951 (age 68)

-- Comedian Carrot Top, born Scott Thompson, in 1965 (age 54)

-- Actor Tea Leoni in 1966 (age 53)

-- Actor Sean Astin in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Anson Mount in 1973 (age 46)

-- Actor Chelsea Handler in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Rashida Jones in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actor James Phelps in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Oliver Phelps in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Jameela Jamil in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Isabelle Fuhrman in 1997 (age 22)