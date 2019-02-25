Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Beverley Owen, the actress who originally portrayed Marilyn Munster during Season 1 of The Munsters, has died at the age of 81.

Owen's daughter Polly Stone confirmed to TMZ that her mother died on Feb. 21 following a battle with ovarian cancer.

Owen was said to be surrounded by family at friends at her home in Vermont when she died.

Butch Patrick, the actor who portrayed Eddie Munster on the sitcom, also announced Owen's death on Facebook Sunday.

"Beautiful Beverly Owen has left us. What a sweet soul. I had the biggest crush on her. RIP Bev and thanks for your 13 memorable Marilyn Munster episodes," he said alongside photos of Owen.

Owen left the role of Marilyn following Season 1 of The Munsters to marry producer Jon Stone. The couple were married for nearly a decade and shared two children, Polly and Kate Stone.

Pat Priest served as Owen's replacement on The Munsters, which followed a family of monsters consisting of vampires, a werewolf and Frankenstein's monster. Marilyn was a normal human.

Owen also starred in As the World Turns, The Doctors, Kraft Mystery Theater, Wagon Train, The Virginian, Another World and Bullet for a Badman.