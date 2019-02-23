Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Daymond John, Dakota Fanning

Emily Blunt attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on February 12, 2017. The actor turns 36 on February 23. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- British diarist Samuel Pepys in 1633

-- German composer George Frideric Handel in 1685

-- Mayer Amschel Rothschild, European banker/founder of the Rothschild financial dynasty, in 1744

-- Writer/philosopher W.E.B. DuBois in 1868

-- Film director Victor Fleming in 1889

-- Journalist/author William Shirer in 1904

-- Paul Tibbets, pilot of the Enola Gay on the 1945 flight that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1915

-- Former congressman/longtime University of Nebraska football Coach Tom Osborne in 1937 (age 82)

-- Actor Peter Fonda in 1940 (age 79)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Fred Biletnikoff in 1943 (age 76)

-- Novelist John Sandford, born John Roswell Camp, in 1944 (age 75)

-- Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko in 1954 (age 65)

-- Actor Patricia Richardson in 1951 (age 68)

-- Businessman/TV personality Daymond John in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Niecy Nash in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Kelly Macdonald in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actor Josh Gad in 1981 (age 38)

-- Actor Emily Blunt in 1983 (age 36)

-- Actor Aziz Ansari in 1983 (age 36)

-- Actor Dakota Fanning in 1994 (age 25)