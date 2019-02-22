. @WWERomanReigns (aka Joe Anoa'i) will address the status of his fight with leukemia this Monday on Raw. #fighter #proud #classy pic.twitter.com/kgXD8SHwVc

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- WWE superstar Roman Reigns is set to give fans an update on his battle with leukemia on Raw Monday.

WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon made the announcement of Reigns' return on Twitter Thursday alongside the hashtags #fighter #proud #classy.

Reigns relinquished his Universal Championship and announced that he was taking a leave of absence in October due to leukemia, which had returned 11 years after his initial diagnosis.

"I wanna make one thing clear. By no means is this a retirement speech," he said at the time. "I will beat this and I will be back so you will see me very, very soon."

WWE stars, including Titus O'Neil and Drew Gulak, tweeted about their excitement for Reigns' return.

"I'm looking forward to having you back on @WWE #RAW this week," O'Neil said.

"Welcome back to #RAW Big Dog!" Gulak said.