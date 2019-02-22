Oscars 2019: Kendrick Lamar, SZA won't perform 'Black Panther' song

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar and SZA won't perform their Oscar-nominated song from Black Panther at the 2019 ceremony.

Deadline confirmed the 31-year-old rapper and 28-year-old singer, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "All the Stars," won't join the other nominees on stage Sunday.

Reports circulated this month that all five acts up for Best Original Song would perform at this year's Oscars. Sources told Variety Lamar, who also missed the Grammys, is unable to perform due to logistics and timing.

The four other nominated songs will be performed at the awards show Sunday: "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Gillian Welch and David Rowlings), "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns (Bette Midler and Marc Shaiman), "I'll Fight" from RBG (Jennifer Hudson) and "Shallow" from A Star is Born (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper).

Black Panther is up for six other awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Score and Best Costume Design. The Marvel movie stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan, and opened in theaters in February 2018.

The 2019 Oscars will also feature a performance from Adam Lambert and Queen. Fans can watch the ceremony Sunday on ABC, with red carpet coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.