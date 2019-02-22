Google Doodle honors 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin

Google is paying homage to "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the life of late Crocodile Hunter and wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin on what would have been his 57th birthday with a new Doodle.

Irwin was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1962 and learned how to wrestle crocodiles at the age of nine. He volunteered with Queensland's East Coast Crocodile Management Program to help protect endangered crocodiles and helped manager his family's Beerwah Reptile Park which later became the Australia Zoo.

Irwin met his wife Terri at the park, with the couple using their honeymoon to capture crocodiles. Footage from the honeymoon served as the basis for the first episode of The Crocodile Hunter which became a hit television show.

The Crocodile Hunter has been seen in more than 100 countries and by 500 million people. Terri hosted the series as well, which also featured their children, Bindi and Robert.

Irwin was awarded the Centenary Medal from the Australian government in 2001 and was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. He died at the age of 44 in September 2006 after being pierced with a stingray barb.

Terri, Bindi and Robert continue on his legacy with their wildlife conservation work and by hosting a new nature series titled Crikey! It's the Irwins.

Google's homepage features a slideshow of artwork done by Shanti Rittgers chronicling Irwin's life, including scenes from his time on The Crocodile Hunter and his family continuing to work at Australia Zoo.