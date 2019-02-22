Famous birthdays for Feb. 22: Kyle MacLachlan, Julie Walters

Drew Barrymore arrives on the red carpet at Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theatre on November 13 in New York City. The actor turns 44 on February 22. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Kyle MacLachlan attends the premiere of "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 16. He turns 60 on February 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732

-- German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788

-- Englishman Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857

-- German physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857

-- Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892

-- Actor/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907

-- Actor Robert Young in 1907

-- Television announcer Don Pardo in 1918

-- Actor Paul Dooley in 1928 (age 91)

-- U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., in 1932

-- Filmmaker Jonathan Demme in 1944

-- Author Richard North Patterson in 1947 (age 72)

-- Three-time Formula 1 driving champion Niki Lauda in 1949 (age 70)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius "Dr. J" Erving in 1950 (age 69)

-- Actor Julie Walters in 1950 (age 69)

-- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin in 1962

-- Golfer Vijay Singh in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor Kyle MacLachlan in 1959 (age 60)

-- Actor Rachel Dratch in 1966 (age 53)

-- Actor Jeri Ryan in 1968 (age 51)

-- Singer/songwriter James Blunt in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Drew Barrymore in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Zach Roerig in 1985 (age 34)

-- NFL player Khalil Mack in 1991 (age 28)