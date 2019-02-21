Mark Consuelos (R) and Kelly Ripa attend the New York premiere of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" on January 11, 2017. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Mark Consuelos (L), pictured with Kelly Ripa, recalled how he broke up and reconciled with Ripa prior to their elopement. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mark Consuelos says he split from wife Kelly Ripa days before they tied the knot.

The 47-year-old actor recalled on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live how he and Ripa broke up and reconciled prior to their marriage.

Consuelos spoke out after a fan asked if it is true he split from Ripa a week before their elopement. He confirmed the breakup and explained how he reconnected with Ripa in New York.

"She came back home and she was visiting her family in South Jersey," the star recounted. "Then we both had to meet and do an appearance on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee. We were pushing, like, furniture on for Queen for a Day, the Mother's Day special."

"She wouldn't talk to me and that made me go crazy," he said. "I followed her. I followed her into Central Park -- I stalked her -- then we went back to my place and we got married the next day."

Consuelos and Ripa eloped in May 1996 and welcomed their first child, son Michael Joseph, the next year. The couple are also parents to 17-year-old daughter Lola Grace and 15-year-old son Joaquin Antonio.

Consuelos couldn't help but gush about Ripa in an interview with Fox News published Thursday.

"I'm crazy about my wife," the actor said. "We both come from families, our parents are still together -- family is super important to us. We have three great kids, and that also bonds you, having that experience together."

"She's also really patient and really tolerant," he added. "I think that's a big key to the success of our long [marriage]."

Consuelos plays Hiram Lodge on The CW series Riverdale. He told UPI in an interview in January that he has "leaned into" portraying a villain on the show.