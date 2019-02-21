Famous birthdays for Feb. 21: Jordan Peele, Jennifer Love Hewitt

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Mexican revolutionary/military commander Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna (conqueror of the Alamo) in 1794
-- Roman Catholic Cardinal John Henry Newman in 1801
-- Classical guitarist Andres Segovia in 1893
-- Writer Anais Nin in 1903
-- Poet/author W.H. Auden in 1907
-- Humorist Erma Bombeck in 1927
-- Singer Nina Simone in 1933
-- King Harald V of Norway in 1937 (age 82)
-- Actor Rue McClanahan in 1934
-- Actor Gary Lockwood in 1937 (age 82)
-- Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in 1940 (age 79)
-- Film/record executive David Geffen in 1943 (age 76)
-- Actor Tyne Daly in 1946 (age 73)
-- Tricia Nixon Cox, daughter of former U.S. President Richard Nixon, in 1946 (age 73)
-- Actor Anthony Daniels in 1946 (age 73)
-- Actor Alan Rickman in 1946
-- Author Jeffrey Shaara in 1952 (age 67)
-- Actor Kelsey Grammer in 1955 (age 64)
-- Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter in 1958 (age 61)
-- Actor Christopher Atkins in 1961 (age 58)
-- Author David Foster Wallace in 1962
-- Actor William Baldwin in 1963 (age 56)
-- Filmmaker Jordan Peele in 1979 (age 40)
-- Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt in 1979 (age 40)
-- Singer Charlotte Church in 1986 (age 33)
-- Actor Ellen Page in 1987 (age 32)
-- Actor Ashley Greene in 1987 (age 32)
-- Actor Corbin Bleu in 1989 (age 30)
-- Actor Joe Alwyn in 1991 (age 28)
-- Actor Hayley Orrantia in 1994 (age 25)
-- Actor Sophie Turner in 1996 (age 23)