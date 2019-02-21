Beyoncé (R) and Jay Z attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Beyoncé (L) and Jay Z attend a Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz game on April 30, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Beyoncé (L) and Jay Z paid tribute to Meghan Markle by accepting their Brit Award in front of a portrait of the duchess of Sussex. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Beyoncé and Jay Z honored Meghan Markle during the 2019 BRIT Awards.

The 37-year-old singer and 49-year-old rapper paid tribute to Markle by accepting Best International Artist via video message Wednesday in front of a portrait of the duchess of Sussex.

The clip shows Beyoncé and Jay Z standing on either side of the portrait. The scene was reminiscent of the couple's "Ape[expletive]" music video, where they posed in front of Leonardo da Vinci's painting "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre.

"Thank you so much to the Brit Awards for this incredible honor. You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you," Beyoncé says in the video.

Beyoncé said in an Instagram post they paid tribute to Markle in honor of Black History Month. She also congratulated the duchess, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry.

"Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky I am to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova," the singer wrote.

"In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy," she added.

American artist Tim O'Brien created the portrait of Markle. He told CNN he was surprised to see his work in Beyoncé and Jay Z's acceptance video.

"I'm all for it," the artist said. "I love Beyoncé, like most people do, and Jay Z too."

"The world is changing. The face of beauty is changing for the better," he added.