Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have called it quits again.

Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday the 34-year-old television personality and 27-year-old NBA star broke up after two years of dating.

Sources said Kardashian and Thompson struggled with trust issues in the wake of their initial split. The couple separated in 2018 prior to the birth of their daughter, True, following reports Thompson cheated during Kardashian's pregnancy.

"There were trust issues again and she has been down that road before," an insider said. "She has to be strong for herself and True. Everyone is extremely disappointed."

TMZ said Kardashian and Thompson broke up amid rumors the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated with Jordyn Woods. Woods is the best friend of Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner.

Sources said Thompson spent Valentine's Day Thursday with Kardashian and baby True. He attended a house party Sunday night, where he was spotted snuggling and making out with Woods.

E! News confirmed the split Tuesday, 10 months after Kardashian gave birth to True. Sources said Kardashian and Thompson plan to co-parent as they live separately.

Sources told People Kardashian and her "whole family" are "furious" about the new cheating reports.

"They were blindsided," an insider said.

Thompson appeared to address the rumors Tuesday by writing "FAKE NEWS" in a since-deleted tweet. Kardashian commented on an Instagram post from Hollywood Unlocked with several talking mouth emojis.