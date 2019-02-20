Brittany Snow took to Instagram after saying "yes" to boyfriend Tyler Stanaland. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow is engaged to be married.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram Tuesday after saying "yes" to boyfriend Tyler Stanaland earlier this month.

Snow shared a photo of herself smiling and embracing Stanaland in a restaurant. Her engagement ring can faintly be seen on her left hand.

"A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," Snow captioned the post. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened."

"I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant," she said.

Stanaland, a realtor and former professional surfer, shared a slideshow of pictures on his own account. The post included a close-up look at Snow's ring.

"A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask. Forever? Luckily she said yes and we've spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family," Stanaland wrote.

"I don't know how I got so lucky and I don't know that I really understood what love is until you. Everything changed when we met," he gushed. "You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn't be more excited to do life with you."

Snow and Stanaland made their relationship Instagram official in August when the actress posted a photo of their feet on a date. Snow previously dated actor Tyler Hoechlin and filmmaker Andrew Jenks.

Snow is known for playing Chloe Beale in the Pitch Perfect movies. She also appeared in the TV series Guiding Light, American Dreams, Nip/Tuck and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.