Kylie Jenner (R) and Travis Scott attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kylie Jenner (R), pictured with Travis Scott, denied plastic surgery reports and rumors of her engagement to Scott in a new interview. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner says she uses fillers but hasn't undergone other plastic surgery.

The 21-year-old television personality denied reports she "completely reconstructed" her face with plastic surgery in a new interview with Paper magazine.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she said. "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."

When asked if anyone can achieve the same effect with makeup tutorials, Jenner did say fillers are the secret behind her look.

"I mean, no," she responded. "It's fillers. I'm not denying that."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also denied reports she is engaged or married to her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The couple have been dating since April 2017 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi, in February 2018.

"I'll let everybody know," Jenner said.

Jenner confirmed in 2015 she uses lip injections, but denied getting breast implants and a nose job in an interview with Wonderland the next year. She told Cosmopolitan in 2015 she's not against having plastic surgery in the future.

"I'm not against surgery. I'd never say no, but I don't desire it right now," the star said.

News broke Tuesday that Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian has split again from her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The couple reportedly called it quits amid rumors Thompson cheated with Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.