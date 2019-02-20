Charo broke her silence in an emotional Instagram post Tuesday following her husband's death at age 79. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Charo is mourning the death of her husband, Kjell Rasten.

The Spanish-American singer and actress broke her silence in an emotional Instagram post Tuesday following Rasten's suicide Monday at age 79.

"Yesterday, Kjell, My husband of forty years and the love of my life killed himself. There are no words to describe what we are feeling now," Charo, who is parent to 37-year-old son Shel with Rasten, wrote.

"He was an amazing man, a great husband and the best father I could imagine to our son. He dedicated his life to loving and supporting his family," she said.

Charo said Rasten was in poor health and dealing with the rare skin condition bullous pemphigoid at the time of his death. She also said he battled depression, and urged others to get help if they are struggling.

"In recent years, his health began to decline and he developed a rare and horrible skin disease Bullous Pemphigoid," the star told fans. "He also became very depressed. That, along with the many medications he needed to take, became too much for him, and he ended his suffering."

"None of us had any idea this could happen to such a wonderful, kind and generous man," she said. "Thank you all so much for your love and prayers and support. It helps me a lot. I love you all."

TMZ reported Tuesday that Rasten died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday afternoon at his home with Charo. The TV producer was transported to a hospital but pronounced dead after his arrival.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed to E! News that Rasten died by suicide.

Charo and Rasten married in August 1978.