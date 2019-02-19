Mandy Moore discussed her "unhealthy dynamic" with Ryan Adams on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore felt like she was "drowning" during her marriage to Ryan Adams.

The 34-year-old singer discussed her "unhealthy" dynamic with Adams during Monday's episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

Pitchfork said Moore recorded the interview prior to the publication of a New York Times article where she said Adams was emotionally abusive during their relationship. Moore instead described her co-dependent dynamic with the singer.

"I was living my life for him," the star told host Marc Maron. "Being the mother. It's an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self. I was imperceptible, I was so small in my own world."

"It made me feel worthy," she explained. "It made me feel like I had value, if I could be there for somebody else and serve their needs."

The This is Us star said she strove to create a happy family of her own with Adams following her parents' separation. Her co-dependency with the singer contributed to a breakdown in their marriage.

"I think my co-dependency fed into his co-dependency and some other issues, underlying issues, that it was just, like, the perfect cacophony of madness," Moore said.

"I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable. I was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him," she added. "I knew that this wasn't the rest of my life. I knew that this wasn't the person I was supposed to be with, I knew that I wasn't the person I was meant to be."

Moore and Adams split in January 2015 after nearly six years of marriage. Moore shared a message of solidarity Feb. 13 on Instagram after calling out Adams for emotional abuse in the New York Times article.

"Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it's always worth it," she wrote. "My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever."