Lady Gaga, Christian Carino call off engagement

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and talent agent Christian Carino called off their engagement, the singer's representative confirmed Tuesday.

The "Bad Romance" singer's representative told E! News and People the two split about four months after she went public with their engagement during a speech at the Elle Women in Hollywood event.

"It just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end," a source told People. "There's no long dramatic story."

Rumors of the relationship's demise were fueled Feb. 10 when Lady Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, attended the Grammy Awards without Carino and without wearing her engagement ring.

Lady Gaga was first linked to Carino in February 2017 after ending her engagement to actor Taylor Kinney.

Lady Gaga won three Grammy Awards on Sunday, picking up Best Pop Solo Performance for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin?)" and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Shallow." She performed "Shallow" onstage minus Bradley Cooper, who starred with Gaga in A Star is Born. The two are expected to sing together Sunday at the Academy Awards.