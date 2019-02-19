Trending Stories

Monsta X releases new album, 'Alligator' music video
'American Idol' alum Danny Gokey expecting baby No. 4
Shin Lim wins 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: Dr. Dre, Toni Morrison
Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Photo Gallery

 
Longest celebrity relationships

Latest News

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien out at least three games
Virgin flight hits record 801 mph due to powerful jet stream
Lady Gaga, Christian Carino call off engagement
New York Jets decline options on DL Mike Pennel, one other
Tampa Bay Buccaneers add former Arizona Cardinals RB Andre Ellington
 
