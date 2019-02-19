Feb. 19 (UPI) -- New dad Andy Cohen says his road to fatherhood was a "complicated and challenging" experience.

The 50-year-old television personality discussed his decision to have a child during Tuesday's episode of Today following son Benjamin Allen's birth.

"It was always in the back of my head," Cohen said of parenthood. "I would be at friends' houses and they were tucking in their kids and I was like, 'I need this in my life.'"

"I think was getting to a point in my life where I was looking at, 'Where am I going and where am I headed and what do I want for the rest of my life?'" he addd. "Publishing two books that were diaries about my life really caused me to look at how I was living my life every day."

The Watch What Happens Live host considered adoption before ultimately deciding on surrogacy. He said both options have limitations in certain states.

"It's incredible to me, as I've know learned, that surrogacy is illegal in many states," the star said. "I don't understand why it's illegal in New York and New Jersey, which is why I went to California."

"It's also illegal for gay people to adopt in certain places," he added. "It's still very complicated and challenging, but once I decided I was going to do it, I was in."

Cohen welcomed Benjamin via surrogate this month. He couldn't help but gush about his son on Watch What Happens Live this week, saying the infant is as "cute as a button."