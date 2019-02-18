Writers Guild Awards: 'Eighth Grade,' 'The Americans' win big

Cast and crew of "The Americans" appear backstage during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Eighth Grade" writer and director Bo Burnham (R) with the film's star Elsie Fisher. "Eighth Grade" won big at the Writers Guild Awards alongside television drama "The Americans." File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Eighth Grade and The Americans won big at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards which recognizes outstanding achievement in writing for film, television and media.

Eighth Grade, from writer and director Bo Burnham, took home the award on Sunday for Original Screenplay.

"This all belongs to Elsie Fisher who performed the script. No one would care about the script if she hadn't done it," Brunham said about the film's star.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? won the award for Adapted Screenplay. The script was written by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty based on the book of the same name by Lee Israel. Bathtubs Over Broadway, written by Ozzy Inguanzo and Dava Whisenant, won for Documentary Screenplay.

The Americans, in the television categories, earned the award for Drama Series. The series, which wrapped up its sixth and final season in May, is written by Peter Ackerman, Hilary Bettis, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Sarah Nolen, Stephen Schiff, Justin Weinberger, Joe Weisberg and Tracey Scott Wilson.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, written by Kate Fodor, Noah Gardenswartz, Daniel Goldfarb, Jen Kirkman, Sheila Lawrence, Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman Palladino, won the award for Comedy Series. Barry, written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff, Ben Smith, Sarah Solemani, won the award for New Series.

Castle Rock won Original Long Form, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won Adapted Long Form and Nathan For You won Comedy/Variety Sketch Series, among others.