'Walking Dead's' Negan joins the fight in new 'Tekken 7' gameplay trailer

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead's Negan and his trusty barbed wire baseball bat Lucille swing their way into Tekken 7 in a new gameplay trailer.

The clip, released on Sunday, demonstrates the punishing attacks Negan can unleash in the fighting game including a finishing maneuver that uses Lucille to completely knock out an opponent.

"Easy-peasy, lemon squeezy," Negan says with a smile after winning a fight.

A Walking Dead-themed stage, featuring Negan's army forming a circle with cars, will also be coming to Tekken 7 along with Julia Chang who is making her return to the long-running series.

Negan and Julia Chang are a part of Tekken 7's Season Pass 2 which also includes additional characters such as Anna Williams, Lei Wulong, Craig Marduk and Armor King. Negan and Julia Chang will be available for download on Feb. 28 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Negan is the latest guest character to join Tekken 7 following the inclusion of Noctis from Final Fantasy XV and Geese Howard from the Fatal Fury series