The Miz (L) and Maryse Ouellet arrive on the red carpet at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

The Miz (R) and Maryse Ouellet announced on WWE programming that they are expecting their second child together. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- WWE power couple The Miz and Maryse Ouellet have announced they are expecting their second child together.

The Miz, real name Michael Mizanin, made the announcement alongside Maryse on Sunday during WWE's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

The Miz had invited Maryse out onto the stage before his Smackdown Tag Team Championship match with his partner Shane McMahon against The Usos.

The Miz and Maryse, who tied the knot in 2014, are already parents to daughter Monroe Sky Mizanin, who was born in March 2018.

The pair are also the stars of USA Network's Miz & Mrs. The reality series is set to return for a second season in 2019.